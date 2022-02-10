Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $178.44

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$178.44 and last traded at C$177.87, with a volume of 142627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$174.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFC. CSFB increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$200.79.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$165.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$167.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 11.0568592 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.