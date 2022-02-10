Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.240 EPS.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.13.
INTA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. 224,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Intapp by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intapp by 1,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
