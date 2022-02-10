Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.240 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.13.

INTA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. 224,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Intapp by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intapp by 1,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

