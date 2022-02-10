Integer (ITGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ITGR opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.38. Integer has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Integer by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

