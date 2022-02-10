Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $49.79. 354,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,770,461. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

