Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $879.60 million-$879.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.76 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

IPAR stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,216. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

