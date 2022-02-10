Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Charles R. Crisp Sells 3,127 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ICE traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

