InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($77.08) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.02) to GBX 5,700 ($77.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,260 ($71.13).

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 5,200 ($70.32) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,314 ($58.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,568 ($75.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,778 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,774.64. The stock has a market cap of £9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,502.50.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

