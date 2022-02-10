International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 207 ($2.80).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 174.96 ($2.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.50. The stock has a market cap of £8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

