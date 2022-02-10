International Corona Capital (CVE:IC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Corona Capital Corp. (CVE:IC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.04. International Corona Capital shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03.
About International Corona Capital (CVE:IC)
