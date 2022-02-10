International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Announces Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.15. The stock had a trading volume of 88,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,996. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $125.39 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

