Internet Computer Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $191.34 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $22.88 or 0.00051767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.11 or 0.07270275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,198.69 or 1.00007983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054167 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,852,328 coins and its circulating supply is 200,302,494 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

