Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $293.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,885. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.