Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.72. 16,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 80,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.