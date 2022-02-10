Invesco Ltd. Acquires 300,401 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.20% of Universal Health Services worth $482,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $64,725,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,044,000 after buying an additional 156,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,683.8% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 150,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

UHS stock opened at $136.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

