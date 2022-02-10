Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,442,744 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $528,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $55,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.