Invesco Ltd. Has $439.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,330,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 38.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $439,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of XSLV opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

