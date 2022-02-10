Invesco Ltd. Has $496.07 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,249,661 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,136,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.04% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $496,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $3,368,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 249,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

