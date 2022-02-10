Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $461,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $640.22 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.79 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $670.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

