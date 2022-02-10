Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.42% of Paycom Software worth $423,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $364.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

