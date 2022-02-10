Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.39

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 9352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

