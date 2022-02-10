Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.29. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 132,694 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
