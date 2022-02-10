Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.29. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 132,694 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.