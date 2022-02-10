Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG)’s stock price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 239,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 224,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.
