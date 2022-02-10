Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Investar stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Investar has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $204.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.