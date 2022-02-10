Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,199 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 41.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

