Investors Buy Large Volume of Shutterstock Put Options (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,983 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,539% compared to the typical daily volume of 304 put options.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,460 shares of company stock worth $18,000,967. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK traded down $7.58 on Thursday, reaching $85.76. 33,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $110.14. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.