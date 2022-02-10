Investors Purchase Large Volume of Gaming and Leisure Properties Put Options (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,364 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,379% compared to the average daily volume of 295 put options.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 933,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 365,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,226 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

