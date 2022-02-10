iomart Group’s (IOM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.79) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 160.68 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.94. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 349 ($4.72). The firm has a market cap of £176.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53.
About iomart Group
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
