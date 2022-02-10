iomart Group’s (IOM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.79) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 160.68 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.94. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 349 ($4.72). The firm has a market cap of £176.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

