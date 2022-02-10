ION (ION) Hits Market Capitalization of $293,588.72

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 57.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $293,588.72 and $64.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.00208275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00027359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.14 or 0.00411131 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00066214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,697,061 coins and its circulating supply is 13,797,061 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.