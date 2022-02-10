IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Up 7.3% Following Dividend Announcement

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $50.66 and last traded at $50.52. Approximately 3,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 89,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $647.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $485,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,504 shares of company stock worth $8,147,293. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

