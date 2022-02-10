Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 3,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 178,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.
IREN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85.
About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)
Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.
