Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 3,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 178,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

IREN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iris Energy stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Iris Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.