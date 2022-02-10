IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Reaches $91.69 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. IRISnet has a market cap of $91.69 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.54 or 0.07053127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,330.61 or 1.00229315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006254 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,062,045,976 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,445,994 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

