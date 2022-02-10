iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. iRobot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.500-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of IRBT traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.91. 1,408,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04. iRobot has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $137.79.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iRobot were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

