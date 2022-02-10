iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,263 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $40,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $48.47 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

