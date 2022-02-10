iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,006,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $33,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

