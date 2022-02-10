iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 566,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 91,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.