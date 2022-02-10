iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

