Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.
Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Isoray
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
