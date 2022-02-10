Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

