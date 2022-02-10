iStar (NYSE:STAR) vs. Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Head to Head Review

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and iStar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iStar $530.95 million 3.54 -$42.44 million $0.97 27.02

Tritax Big Box REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iStar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and iStar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 iStar 0 0 3 0 3.00

iStar has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.35%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A iStar 18.97% 10.15% 2.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of iStar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iStar beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

About iStar

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment comprises activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses in the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate and Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments, which are not included in the other reportable segments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

