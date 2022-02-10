iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Head-To-Head Survey

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get iSun alerts:

This table compares iSun and MACOM Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 3.06 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -17.58 MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 7.04 $37.97 million $2.61 23.48

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% MACOM Technology Solutions 30.06% 26.84% 10.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iSun and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

iSun presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 505.50%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $83.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.55%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.