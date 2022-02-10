J & J Snack Foods Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

