Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,222,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $267.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

