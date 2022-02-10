Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 802.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,103,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,907,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of PG traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $159.17. 58,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,888. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $385.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $9,465,551.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,945 shares of company stock valued at $100,341,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

