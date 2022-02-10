Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

Shares of FENY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,088. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

