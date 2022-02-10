Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of J traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,799. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $109.47 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.