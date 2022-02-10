Jaguar Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jaguar Mining in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

TSE JAG opened at C$4.05 on Tuesday. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.21.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$51.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.