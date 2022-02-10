James Latham (LON:LTHM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,252.08

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,252.08 ($16.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,238 ($16.74). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($16.74), with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,271.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,252.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £240.21 million and a PE ratio of 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Get James Latham alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.