Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.54

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5358 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous final dividend of $0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 599.50 and a current ratio of 599.50.

In other news, insider Richard (Dick) Weil sold 97,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$41.15 ($29.18), for a total transaction of A$4,025,745.65 ($2,855,138.76). Insiders have sold a total of 130,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,247 in the last three months.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

