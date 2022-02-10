Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings per share of $3.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $15.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $17.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $1,792,216. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

