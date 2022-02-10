JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,434 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

