JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 14.6% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. owned 0.12% of JD.com worth $119,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 144,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.